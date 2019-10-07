Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela has gifted a big diamond ring to Sye Raa actress Tamannaah Bhatia. It is said to be the world's fifth-biggest black diamond, which approximately worth of Rs 2 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia has played Lakshmi, the love interest of Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released in theatres on October 2. Chiru had spoken a lot about her acting during its promotions. Viewers got to experience her emotional performance when watched the movie, which has been bankrolled by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela productions.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela was so impressed with Tamannaah Bhatia's performance in Sye Raa that she gifted an expensive diamond ring to her. She tweeted a photo featuring the actress flaunting the big ring and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer ❤️ Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy."

Tamannaah Bhatia retweeted Upasana's post and wrote, "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it. Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more."

Neither Upasana nor Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed the price of this big diamond ring. But the buzz on Twitter is that it is the world's fifth-biggest black diamond and its price is approximately Rs 2.02 crore. A fan named Hari RC (@Harircf143) has tweeted some photos to justify this price.

Besides the pictures, Hari RC also wrote, "@upasanakonidela presents world 5th biggest Black Diamond to @tamannaahspeaks . Now let's look into d price. 312 carat = 62.4 grams. 1 gram Diamond price in India 3,25,000 today. 62.4 × 3,25,000 = 2,02,80,000 . #2Cr rs Diamond . #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy.

Here are few fans' reactions to the Twitter posts of Upasana, nor Tamannaah Bhatia:

Vikram Togiti @VTogiti

Diamond ring gift to diamond.....After watching syeraa my huge respect to tamannah.... Underrated performer of indian cinema..... Specially intense looks in climax

VICKY ♡ @VickyS_Speaks

I'm Very much touched with Mega star family gesture towards our @tamannaahspeaks Thank you so much @upasanakonidela garu for being such a sweet friend. ❤ #SyeraaNarashimaReddy

GS Rao @raogs04

Tamanna has become a great actress with Sye Raa. She was being termed the Milky-beauty prior to Sye Raa, she is now famous as Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy. We want Tamanna to be in the next film of Chiru or Charan. She is lucky girl for Mega heroes.

Shashi Kiran @ShashiK60660892

Fantastic and wonderful performance in syra movie. It's your carrier's best performance Tamannah. Congratulations keep it up.

N.Rupesh @NRupesh45467839

Hi thamana garu your character in syeraa narshimha reddy was mind blowing the song was highlights of the movie salute to you thamana garu

GANESH RAJ @ganesh199020

You have done a fabulous job in #SyeRaa. You deserve many more rewards than this gift. Love u chellam

Mohammed Hussain @HUSSAINMD1983

Thammannah garu Great job in syeraa

Prajash Vicky @PrajashPj

Your career best performance in Syeraa.. Simply mind blowing #SyeraaNarashimaReddy

Anand Agrawal @AnandAg03975053

Awesome performance in d mv narshima reddy.. Saw in hindi dubbed

Jeevan Kumar @JeevanK75447993