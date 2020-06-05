Undoubtedly, Ram Charan is one of the biggest superstars of Telugu film industry. He made his debut in 2007 with Chirutha and has made a bigger name with his super hit films.

Considering that he is the only son of Chiranjeevi, the Megastar of Tollywood, Ram Charan, popularly called as Cherry, was born with a silver spoon. He married Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals chairman and turned into an entrepreneur investing in several other businesses.

Net worth and remuneration

According to a report in TimesNow, it is estimated that Ram Charan Tej has a net worth of almost Rs 372. 75 crores. This includes what he gets from his father and what he has earned for himself as well. Also, his remuneration has touched the sky in recent times. A couple of years ago, it was around Rs 17 crore and it is said he is receiving Rs 25 -30 crores for his upcoming film.

Also, it is reported that he owns a huge bungalow worth Rs 40 crore in Jubilee Hills, which is one of the costiliest areas in Hyderabad. His lifestyle is also pretty luxurious and he owns cars like Mercedes Benz S Class, BMW 7 Series, Range Rover, Aston Martin and others.

Annual Income

Approximately, Charan would be bagging more than Rs 30 crores from films, going by what his remuneration is. Also, he has other businesses too.

On the work front, Ram Charan Tej will next be seen in RRR, a Rajamouli directorial which has Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others in lead roles. This film is being made under a budget of Rs 350 crores and is produced by DVV Danayya. The film is slated for release on January 8, 2021, but a further delay is expected.