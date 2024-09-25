Mega star Ram Charan is collaborating with acclaimed director Shankar for his upcoming movie Game Changer set to release in December this year. The movie's production faced numerous delays and the filming was only completed recently. However Ram Charan was left in a waiting period for several months due to Shankar shifting his attention to another project Indian 2.

Ram Charan having set aside his dates for Game Changer moved on to focus on his next venture once the final scenes of Game Changer were shot. To prepare for this new role Ram Charan flew to Australia for special training and has recently returned to Hyderabad. After reviewing the film's initial cut, Shankar felt that certain scenes with Ram Charan needed to be reshot. The director approached producer Dil Raju for additional shooting dates. However Ram Charan was firm in his refusal as he had already transitioned into the look for his upcoming project.

Ram Charan's refusal to reshoot for Game Changer stems from the significant time he had already invested in the film. Having waited long enough the actor is now focusing on his next project which will be directed by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan is not willing to compromise the schedule of his new film by reverting to his previous look for Game Changer. His recent airport appearance showcased him with a beard and a bulked-up physique reflecting his preparation for his next role.

Despite the actor's decision, Shankar and his team are continuing with the post-production of Game Changer. The final edit of the movie is currently underway. The film features Kiara Advani as the leading actress and music is being composed by Thaman. Game Changer is expected to hit theaters on December 20th 2024.

In addition to Game Changer Ram Charan will also star in RC 16 (working title) a Telugu romantic action film. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana known for his work on Uppena. RC 16 will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The movie's soundtrack will be composed by AR Rahman and the cinematography is being handled by Rathnavelu ISC. This film is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will also play an important role in the film.

As Ram Charan remains focused on his future projects fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Game Changer and the actor's next movie RC 16.