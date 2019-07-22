Mega power star Ram Charan has taken a break from the shooting of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR. The actor has done it this time to celebrate his wife Upasana's birthday in a foreign country.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on June 14. The couple went on a week-long trip to South Africa couple of weeks before this date as Ram Charan had to join RRR's shoot. The actor has taken a break from the film a month after starting it.

Upasana Kamineni turned 30 on July 20. Ram Charan took his wife on a special holiday to the Maldives. He celebrated this special occasion in the exotic locales of the islands. He also hosted a surprise party, which was attended by family members and friends. He shared a photo of this trip on Instagram and captioned it with "Happy birthday my princess!! God bless you with all the love and happiness.."

In reply to his Instagram post, Upasana Kamineni thanked Ram Charan and said that she cannot imagine her life without him. The actor's wife wrote, "Thank you my prince. ❤️ can't imagine my life without u."

Upasana also tweeted, "My Dearest Mr C… thanks for making everyday so special. I REALLY LOVE U & LOOK UP TO U. Ur unconditional love & kindness inspires me. Thanks for an amazing birthday ❤️."

Upasana is the granddaughter of Doctor Pratap C Reddy who is the Chairman and co-founder of Apollo Hospitals. She is the Vice Chairman of Apollo Foundation (the Charity arm of the Apollo). Many fans of Ram Charan are impressed with her charity works and have become her fans too. Some of them wished her on her 30th birthday.

sam_gowd‏ @sam_gowd

Happy birthday to you @upasanakonidela garu..person who inspires us by her thoughts, suggestions, even tweets too.. Every she and he have to be follow her to get a healthy life. Really #charan garu luck to have u in his life. Atb for future endeavors. Gbu #Upasana

RamCharan™‏ @RamCharanOnline