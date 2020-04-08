Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh and a host of celebs Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries wish stylish star Allu Arjun on his birthday and praise his first look from his upcoming movie Pushpa.

Allu Arjun was born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 8 April 1982. Late comedian Allu Ramalingaiah was his paternal grandfather was the film. He appeared as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy. He made his debut as a hero in Gangotri 2003. He has acted in 19 movies in his career spanning 17 years. Today, he is one of the top stars down south.

The stylish star, who is basking in on the blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is currently busy with his 20th movie titled Pushpa. Allu Arjun is turning 37 today and the makers of Pushpa released his first look, which is winning the hearts of his fans. Many celebs are also impressed with it. They took to Twitter to wish him and share their views on the poster.

Here is how various celebs wished Allu Arjun on his birthday:

Ram Charan: I should be feeding you a cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood. Have a great birthday bunzu and great poster. @alluarjun

Chiranjeevi: Dance లో grace, ఆ వయస్సు నుంచే ఉంది. Bunnyలోని కసి, కృషి నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం. Happy Birthday Bunny! @alluarjun నువ్వు బాగుండాలబ్బా.. #8thApril

Rashmika Mandanna: Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir! Here's the first look of "P U S H P A", hope you guys like it! @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP

Rakul Preet Singh: Happppy happppy bdayyyyy my fav @alluarjun!! Wishing you the bestestttt of everything.. #puspha first look is just wow!! May you have a blockbuster, healthy and a happy year bunny boy

Kajal Aggarwal: Happiest birthday @alluarjun!! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way... Stay blessed

Varun Tej Konidela: Bunny anna! Happy birthday!! Loved the first look of #Pushpa @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Kartikeya Gummakonda: Happiest birthday to the one of the most hardworking,versatile,stylish star of Indian cinema @alluarjun sir..You are an inspiration for millions including me and #PUSHPA first look proves it yet again. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Naga Babu Konidela: Wishing dear @alluarjun a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you in each and everything you work on. Smiling face with halo #Pushpa First look looks amazing..! Best wishes for the film! #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Shanthnu: Happiest bday to one of my fav actors from the Telugu industry who's actually a namma ooru paiyyan @alluarjun have a fantastic year brother Smiling face with smiling eyes god bless

Arya: Happy birthday brother Face throwing a This is just awesome Smiling face with sunglasses Wishing u fantastic year ahead and best wishes to the team PUSHPA Thumbs up Rock it brother

Pranitha Subhash: Happy Happy Birthday @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Red heart Birthday cake

Pragya Jaiswal: Happy happy birthday @alluarjun!! Wishing u so much happiness, love and success today and always And best wishes for #Pushpa.. The first look poster is Collision symbol

Allu Sirish: Happy, happy birthday Bunny @alluarjun. Thank you for always watching out for me. You always inspire me in everything you do. Have a great, great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Ravi Kishan: @alluarjun many happy returns of the day to my bro hope u r doing good all the best for #Pushpa n u Rockk as alwys har har Mahadev #StylishStarAlluArjun

Sai Dharam Tej: Wishing the SOUTHERN STYLISH STAR @alluarjun aka maa bunny a Very Happy Birthday. Loved this intense look Ok #Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Thakur Anoop Singh: Happy Birthday to my Senior and most respected Stylish Star @alluarjun sir. Bouquet Have a beautiful year ahead! Clapping hands sign

Raashi Khanna: So raw and real!! #pushpa Also, Happy birthday Arjun @alluarjun Wish you be showered with all that you desire and more

Devi Sri Prasad: HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to our Dear #PUSHPA Stylish Star @alluarjun Frm Me & also frm our Darling Suku Bhai @aryasukku as He's not much on TWITTER Keep Rocking, Dancing & Entertaining Us Bunny Boy What an Amazing #pushpafirstlook @MythriOfficial

S Thaman: #Pushpa my best wishes to @alluarjun brother Heart suit this one is surely goona make people go crazy !! Godbless the whole team

Armaan Malik: Happiest birthday to my favourite @AlluArjun! Words fall short to describe your talents and virtues bhai. May you keep mesmerising all of us with your unbeatable skills. Lots of love to you on your special day and hope you're staying safe

Shreya Ghoshal: Happy birthday to the megastar @alluarjun May you always shine brightest and spread joy in our lives through your blockbuster films.. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Guru Randhawa: Wishing one my favourites @alluarjun bhai a very Happy Birthday.

Daler Mehndi: Wishing the most stylish star of Indian Cinema @alluarjun a very Happy Birthday! Stay Strong & have a spectacular Birthday!!

Puri Jagannadh: Happy birthday bunny... and your PUSHPA look is amazing . Looking sooooo different .. I just magd Suku also... tc Lov you

Surender Reddy: Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @alluarjun !! Have a fabulous year ahead Hugging face My best wishes to the entire team #Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Harish Shankar: Many More Happy Returns to the most hard working... Style Ikon of our generations @alluarjun .... Sir wishing you Many More Industry Hits ... thanks for being my Hero and friend Love you Sir

Ganta Srinivasa Rao: Wishing a very happy birthday to unparalleled actor Stylish Star and wonderful human being @alluarjun May God bless you with good health, wealth & success Have a spectacular year ahead and I wish you all the very best for #AA20.#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun

CM Ramesh: Wishing Tollywood Actor Shri @alluarjun Garu a very Happy Birthday I wish him good luck for all his future endeavours !! #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

Rahul Sharma: Wish u a very happy bday to megastar @alluarjun I saw all ur movies on @SonyMAX ur my fav Smiling face with smiling eyesRed heart god bless u paaji

Prasad V Potluri: Insatiable appetite for learning. hunger for excellence. Sure recipe for success in life and an inspiration to all !జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు డియర్ @alluarjun. May your infectious energy spread like a contagion not just to telugu states but to the whole country #HappyBirthdayAlluarjun

Milap: Sir! Always will cherish the few occasions I got to interact and spend time with you! Have a super day and a blockbuster year

