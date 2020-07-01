Mega power star Ram Charan's fan club is set to celebrate megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday in an unique way. As a part of the celebrations, the fans have planned to distribute essentials to the theatre staff.

Chiranjeevi, who has a massive fan following across the globe, will turn 65 on August 22. The megastar's fans have already begun planning for the celebration of his birthday more than 50 days in advance. The Rastra Ram Charan Yuvashakthi, a fan club of the mega power star, is also making its own plans to celebrate his father's birthday in a grand way.

Megastar's birthday celebrations

The Rastra Ram Charan Yuvashakthi has been holding several charity works in the name of Ram Charan for the last 10 years. This fan club has also held some events on Chiranjeevi in the past. This time the fans decided to help theatre staff as part of the megastar birthday celebrations. It is another great initiative by them to help needy people.

The Rastra Ram Charan Yuvashakthi has released a statement to media explaining its plans for Chiru's birthday celebrations. "Our MegaStar Chiranjeevi garu's Birthday celebrations 2020 is being planned in a grandeur way by Rashtra Chiranjeevi Yuvatha with various charity & needy events followed by different innovative gestures," reads its statement.

"So we #RastraRamCharanYuvashakthi have decided to help the THEATRE STAFF in 2 telugu states who are facing financial hurdles from previous 3 months due to Covid-19 pandemic by providing them with all the needy essential's like Rice, vegetables, sanitiser's and financial support by following the foot prints of "CHIRANJEEVI" garu . Jai Chiranjeeva," added the Rastra Ram Charan Yuvashakthi.

Chiranjeevi has become a megastar without any godfather and Ram Charan has great respect and love for his father for the same reason. The mega power star can go to any extent to fulfill his wish and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was produced by him with a whopping budget, is proof for it. He recently tweeted a couple of photos and wrote, "There is no need to define few bonds!! Happy Father's Day!!"