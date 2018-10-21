Mega power star Ram Charan confirmed that he has accepted the suggestion of his uncle Pawan Kalyan and decided to adopt one of the Titli cyclone-affected villages in Srikakulam district.

Pawan Kalyan was addressing a public meeting in Srikakulam on October 20, when he revealed that he would ask his nephew Ram Charan to adopt a cyclone Titli-affected village. The mega power star, who obliged his uncle's request, has released a statement to the media today. In this note, he says that he is happy and privileged to contribute and make a difference. He will announce his village adoption plans soon.

Ram Charan's statement reads. "During his tour of the cyclone hit regions of Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram, Kalyan Babai suggested that I adopt one of the affected villages. I'm glad that Babai came up with this idea and it makes me extremely happy and privileged that I'm in a position to contribute and make a difference. I've decided to implement Babai's suggestion and have already discussed it with my team to initiate the process. My team would identify the areas which would benefit with my contribution and I shall make an announcement regarding the same very soon."

The people of Srikakulam district are reeling under the destruction caused by Titli cyclone. But instead of meeting the victims, Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan had gone on to display his strength in the name of Kavathu. The event witnessed parachuters raining flowers on the power star and drones covering it.

Pawan Kalyan had come under severe criticism following this event. But the JSP leader took to Twitter on October 18 to defend himself for not visiting the affected areas. He tweeted, "I don't want to be a hindrance with my Visit to Cylone effected areas while Govt machinery initiated relief efforts & 'cause of this I delayed my visit not because of Kavathu. TDP leaders should show some restraint while they criticise us."

Before touring the affected areas, Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "I will keep updating on my Twitter about 'Thithili cyclone damage' with photos and videos while I travel. The world doesn't know the extensive damage it caused. I request TDP leaders that JSP is a responsible political party and stop criticising our field visits & dont forget we played a instrumental role in TDP's win. To 'TDP leaders' You will be accountable for every meaningless criticism on us in future. Measure your words..Nothing goes un noticed."