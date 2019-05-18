Tollywood celebrities and politicians have mourned the death of veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao, who died on Friday, 17 May. He was aged 74 and was suffering from the lung-related issue.

Rallapalli Narasimha Rao, who was born in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh in 1945, started his acting career in theatre in 1960. After working in the stage plays for over a decade, he entered the film industry with Stree. Since then, he went on to work in over 850 movies in multiple languages.

Srivariki Premalekha, Sitara, Oorimadi Bratkulu, Bombay, Alaya Sikharam, Mantrigari Viyyankudu, Minsara Kanavu and Chillara Devullu were some of his popular films.

"YSRCP President Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of veteran comedian Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The artiste had won laurels in theatre, television and films as an actor, writer and director through his inimitable style," The News Minute quotes the party as saying in a press release.

Many Tollywood celebrities have condoled the death and their tweets can be read below:

Nani: Rallapalli gaaru..one of my favourites. RIP SIR

Harish Shankar .S: Sad to know about Rallapalli Gaaru ... had an honour of working with him in DJ .... What a gem of an actor and a great human being .... We miss you GuruGaaru.

Gopi Mohan: RIP Rallapalli garu.U r really a gem of an actor.U entertained us with ur versatile performance.I am lucky to interact with u for few films..mainly Nuvvu-Nenu film.

Abhilasha,Anweshana,

Kanchukagada,RenduRelluAaru film characters r my favourites.U r a legendary actor.Respect U

SRIKANTH MEKA: Deeply saddened by the news of senior actor #Rallapalli garu's demise. My deep condolences to their family members.