Rakul Preet Singh is one of the coolest fitness divas of Bollywood. She is famous for her extensive workout videos. Every day, her workout pictures and videos go viral on the internet. Even in her movies, fans couldn't help but drool over her perfect body. Being quarantined, stars have been working out at their homes.

They have been sharing their in-house fitness regimes with their fans on social media platforms. Rakul Preet Singh takes her fitness seriously and makes sure that her fans get a glimpse of it. This time she has shared a video that inspires all her fans to sweat it out inside the four walls of their house.

In her latest video, she can be seen following a vigorous workout routine at home. She wrote, "Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too! Make the most of these guys! 30 mins of this and your workout is done! The schedule is given by @toughtaskmaster share your home workouts and tag me #jantacurfew #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong".

Killing the myth that actresses do lighter things like cardio and yoga, Rakul has always proved that she is into the extreme by lifting weights, doing parkour jumps and opting for hardcore slimnastics. Rakul's perfect bodies go unnoticed in her movies. She knows how to enthral the audiences with her killer looks and acting skills.

Helming from south Indian movies, Rakul Preet made her debut in Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyan'. She was last seen in De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgan and Tabu. Rakul will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in their upcoming Punjabi family drama. The title and release date of the movie is yet to be revealed. She was also seen last in a pivotal in the movie Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.