Guessing games around the female lead in Vijay's upcoming movie, referred to as Thalapathy 64, has continued as yet another leading name has surfaced. Well, the latest buzz is that Rakul Preet Singh will play the heroine in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial movie.

It has been a dream of Rakul Preet Singh to work with Vijay ever since her entry to films. A few months ago, she had praised his dancing abilities as she said, "I love his dance, I love his performance.... he is evergreen from his first film to now,"

Adding further, she claimed,"He looks the same and I really want to work with him. Is everybody listening?"

The latest rumours say that her dream is finally coming true with Thalapathy 64. The actress was approached to play the female lead and she grabbed the offer with her both hands.

It may be recalled that Rakul Preet Singh was the first choice to play the female lead in Sarkar, but she could not take up the film due to her other commitments. This time, the actress seems to have managed to work out her dates well.

However, there were many other actresses in the race. The names of Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh were doing rounds. In the end, she has bagged the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh is currently basking in the success of her Hindi film, De De Pyaar De although her two Tamil movies like Dev and NGK bombed at the box office. Her other projects are: Sivakarthikeyan's untitled film with R Ravikumar, Riteish Deshmukh's Hindi film Marjaavaan and Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer Telugu film, Manmadhudu 2.

The shooting of Vijay-starrer will begin in September.