Suriya's NGK has turned out to be a below-average performer at the overseas box office. The Selvaraghavan-directorial, from its two versions (Tamil and Telugu), has failed to live up to the expectations.

Going by the numbers provided by Bollywood Hungama, NGK witnessed a major drop in its collection in its second weekend at the international box office. In the US, the political thriller was opened to 150+ centres and raked in Rs 92.39 lakh in the first weekend.

In the next seven days, the film has added a little over Rs 10 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 1.04 crore. The actor's previous film S3 (Singam 3) had grossed over Rs 3 crore, while his 24 minted above Rs 10 crore. Considering the business of his previous films, the collection of NGK is nothing but a big disaster, say trade trackers.

In the UK, the Suriya-starrer has raked in Rs 45.33 lakh after grossing Rs 34.03 lakh in the first weekend. In Australia, it had earned Rs 37.21 lakh in the opening weekend and has ended its second weekend at Rs 42.94 lakh.

In New Zealand, NGK, which has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi in the female leads, has made a collection of Rs 5.48 lakh after collecting Rs 4.54 lakh in the first weekend.

NGK had earned Rs 75.21 lakh in its first weekend in Malaysia. It added over Rs 50 lakh to end its total collection at Rs 1.33 crore.