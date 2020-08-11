Actress Rakul Preet Singh has finally opened up on the insider-outsider debate and said that talent, destiny, trials and tribulations help a person to succeed.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, everyone has been debating on nepotism, favouritism and insiders vs outsiders in the Indian film industry. Several celebrities have shared opinions on these issues. The latest celeb to join their league is none other than Rakul Preet Singh, who has made it really big in Telugu and Hindi film industries without having a godfather or filmy background.

In an interview, Rakul Preet Singh spoke on inside-outsider debate and said, "I just feel that it's not about inside-outsider or industry and non-industry. Every person has their own journey no matter which industry you are in. It could be the entertainment industry, it could be medicine; it could be corporate."

Rakul Preet Singh continued, "Every human being has their own destiny, their own journey, their own trials and tribulations, rise and fall and you have got to face it all and some people still don't make it, some do make it. But at the end of the day, if you are talking about our industry, I feel its talent that survives, it's the audiences that decide your fate whether you are liked or not liked."

Rakul Preet Singh concluded, "Sometimes you might get an opportunity sooner than later, but I don't think that decides your fate. I have always believed that let's look at the positive side of life, of doing everything and yes, I mean you keep working hard towards it and sooner or later, you should have it."

The actress recently touched the 15 million mark on Instagram. When asked about it, Rakul said, "Well, of course, it feels great, it feels amazing. I feel really blessed that there is so much love that I have gotten over the past few years from the audiences and I think it just pushes you to keep doing your best when people root for you. It's just very special. I feel there is so much gratitude for this extended Instagram family that I have."