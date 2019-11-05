Rakul Preet Singh slammed the reports that she was dating Baagubali actor Rana Daggubati. The actress says that she is single and never had a love affair, but her friends flirt for her.

Rakul Preet Singh was recently in the news after she was spotted with Rana Daggubati on several occasions. It was rumoured that she was dating Baahubali star. In a recent interaction with the media, the actress opened up about her personal life, flirting and love life. She said that too busy to get into a love affair.

Talking about her relationship with Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh said, "We're neighbours. We are the closest group of friends with Lakshmi Manchu who is also one of my best friends and Rana Daggubati is also one of my closest friends. Ghazi star has been a friend since I started my film journey."

Rakul Preet clears the air

Rakul Preet Singh made it clear that she has never had a love affair with anyone. The actress said, "I have had no affairs because I have been too busy in my works. I'm single. I think the love has lost its meaning in today's time. I keep joking that I should have been born during the 70s."

When asked if she has bro-zoned the industry, Rakul Preet Singh said, "No, please don't say this! I just become a friend, which is not a good thing. I can't tell when someone is flirting, I cannot flirt to save my life. My closest friends flirt for me on the telephone. I rarely know how to flirt, then I'll get stuck somewhere."

However, Rakul Preet Singh already had four releases in 2019 and another two are lined up for release later this year. De De Pyaar De has become a big hit at the box office, bother the other three movies like Dev, NGK and Manmadhudu 2 could not make the expected amount of collection. She currently has Marjaavaan, SK 14 and Indian 2 in her kitty.