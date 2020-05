Rakul Preet Singh has surely come a long way to achieve that envious figure after stepping into the Bollywood industry. Following a proper diet plan, workout routine, and yoga sessions helped her meet her fitness goals. She says her yoga journey began two years back and since then it has been a joy for her to practice it.

She took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of her doing a complicated inversion yoga pose and said that life is all about balance.

"Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice every day. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down, kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion," Rakul Preet Singh captioned the image.

She also shared a photograph of herself having a plate full of fried rice. The actress then urged everyone to "eat simple, nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity."

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet Singh.

Rakul's career

On the acting front, Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film "Indian 2", which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.