Actress Rakul Preet Singh seems like enjoying every bit of the unexpected break that she has got from her busy schedules. This lockdown period has not given her ample of time to do her usual yoga and workouts, but also relive her childhood days.

Well, in the latest video, the hot and happening actress has shared a video where she is having fun with her brother by playing games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet . "When time takes you back to your childhood #quarantinediaries," the actress captioned the video, which can be seen below.

Rakul Enjoying the Break

Rakul Preet Singh is relaxing at her home during the lockdown imposed by the government to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. However, she is actively posting pictures and videos like before.

A few days ago, Rakul shared a throwback picture of her doing yoga and wrote, "Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. ❤️ @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion. [sic]

Rakul Preet's Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Rakul Preet is working with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romantic-comedy. The film is jointly funded by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham, while Kaashvie Nair is directing the flick.

Apart from this film, Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, where she has paired up with Siddharth. Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal are others are part of the movie.

Coming back to her brother, Aman Preet Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the film Ram Rajya. Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan are part of the cast.