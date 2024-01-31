Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to shift their wedding destination from the Middle East to Goa aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to host significant life events in India. The couple will exchange vows in an intimate two-day celebration culminating on February 21 in Goa. Initially planning a destination wedding overseas going by the trend, the couple made a spontaneous decision to align with PM's call.

Their love story has captivated fans, leading to this joyous moment of matrimony. Despite their initial plans for a wedding in the Middle East, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered in mid-December, inspired by the PM's appeal to celebrate such occasions within the country.

A source close to the couple shared, "After meticulous planning for nearly six months, everything was for their overseas wedding. However, the call from the Indian PM prompted them to change their plans and relocate the celebration to India. This decision, though requiring significant adjustments, reflects their love for the country and a desire to contribute to its economy."

Initially, the couple had plans to tie the knot in 2022 but due to their busy schedules, the dates were postponed. In an earlier interview last year, when quipped about her personal life, she revealed that she intentionally filters what she chooses to absorb, remaining unaffected by external influences. The decision to share glimpses of her personal life was driven by the beauty she found in it and a genuine desire to connect with others.

Being a celebrity entails a continuous examination of one's life, a drawback of being in the public eye. Despite the constant scrutiny, she maintains a steadfast focus on her work in front of the camera and cherishes her personal space away from it all.

In the world of Bollywood, weddings are not just matrimonial ceremonies; they are grand spectacles that unfold like blockbuster films. These events transcend the boundaries of tradition, seamlessly blending opulence, glamour, and timeless romance. The nuptials of power couples Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stand as epitomes of luxury, style, and sheer grandiosity. Anushka and Virat's wedding in December 2017 took place in the picturesque locales of Tuscany, Italy, the duo exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. In November 2018, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at the opulent Lake Como in Italy, where the couple celebrated in both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. Alia and Ranbir's impending nuptials took place on the balcony of their Mumbai home.