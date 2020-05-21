Rakul Preet Singh's yoga journey in 2018 and in a matter of two years the actress is able do most difficult asanas with ease. From flying shoulder stand with the support of a hammock to headstands, she has aced many postures that most could not do even after practising yoga for years.

108 Suryanamaskaras

Now, the hot and happening actress has revealed that she could do108 Suryanamaskars in a day. Although she is not doing in everyday, the De De Pyaar De actress is doing it a few days in a week.

The actress has shared a clip of her Suryanamaskara session on her Instagram and wrote, "This lockdown has pushed me to do 108 surya namaskars atleast 2-3 times a week and The feeling post practice is indescribable ❤️❤️ #sunsalutation helps you build inner and outer strength , create mind body balance and churns every organ of your body to release toxins ‍♀️‍♀️ @anshukayoga #morningroutine #balanceoflife. [sic]"

Rakul, a Fitness Freak

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak and has been doing gym workouts for years. However, she started doing yoga seriously only since 2018. A few weeks ago, she opened up on her journey and posted, "Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. ❤️ @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion .[sic]"

On the professional front, Rakul Preet is working with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romantic-comedy. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, where she has paired up with Siddharth. Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal are others are part of the movie.