Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and many other celebs from the Indian film industry have condemned the Delhi police for their crackdown against the students of the Jamia Millia University, while they were protesting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

Sunday witnessed violent clashes between the Jamia Millia Islamia students and Police in Delhi. While some criticized the students for vandalizing public property, others have condemned the police for their violence against the protesters. The country is currently going through a big debate on who was right or wrong in this whole episode.

Many Bollywood celebs for voicing their opinion on current affairs, but most of the A-listers have stayed away from making a comment on this issue. However, young celebs like Rakul Preet, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra held the Delhi police guilty of violence and expressed their concern over the students' safety.

Those celebs said that protest and dissent are inherent to democracy and they sustain the secular and democratic fabric of our nation. The government is trying to suppress the voices of the students through the police. This is an attack on Freedom of speech, expression and choice.

Here are some of the celebs' comments that condemned the Delhi police:

Rakul Preet Singh: Freedom of speech, freedom of expression,freedom of choice . Really makes me wonder if these are just for textbooks or do we really respect the rights of citizens in a democracy like ours My heart goes out to the students in Delhi.Violence isn't the solution.Where are we headed ?

Parineeti Chopra: If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.

Sidharth Malhotra: My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act

Rajkummar Rao: I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!

Armaan Malik: I have absolutely no words. The horrifying rapes, the Assam and Delhi situations.. India is going through so much all across. Pray just pray.. A civil war is the last thing we need

Mohan Indraganti: It's sad that this fascist mentality has been having the support of a large section of the educated and the middle classes of this country. They will repeat what the Germans did under the Nazis. They will lead this country to ruin. They will make us hang our heads in shame. Almost a decade and halfago, in a conversation with an arrogant upper caste friend—who was rejoicing at what happened in Gujarat and with whom my friendship ended since— I had predicted what's happening now in India.

Javed Akhtar: According to the law of the land under any circumstances police can not enter any university campus with out the permission of the university authorities. By entering the Jamia campus with out permission police hascreated precedence that is a threat to every university.

Richa Chadha: In solidarity with the students of India.

Huma Qureshi: This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore??

Konkona Sen Sharma: We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice

Manoj Bajpayee: There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!!

Anubhav Sinha: When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide.

Sudhir Mishra: In 1987 I made a film called Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin on the background of student politics. Towards the climax the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students . Nothing has changed. Terrible that now we know where the flowers gone. Crushed!

I stand in solidarity with the students of India. pic.twitter.com/OCl8gH276B — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019