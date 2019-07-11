India's failure to defeat New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final has broken the hearts of millions of fans across the world. Despite being the favourite team to lift the trophy, Virat Kohli's team stumbled in front of the Kiwis in the knock-out game.

From Aamir Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, celebrities across the country have hailed the Men in Blue for performing brilliantly to enter the knock-out stage with ease. Likewise, Tamil celebrities too have praised the team India for putting up an excellent performance in the tournament and hailed MS Dhoni, who has come under criticism from a section of fans for failing to ensure his team's victory.

India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Chasing 240, the Men in Blue lost three quick wickets in less than 10 runs and were struggling at 92 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's good partnership brought India back to the game, but the duo failed to ensure the team to cross the winning line. Nonetheless, the fight back shown by the team is being appreciated by celebs.

Here, we bring to you tweets posted by Kollywood stars:

Dhanush: Really proud the way our boys played, Rohit 4 his record breaking 5 centuries,Bumrah bein d spear head of our attack,Virat 4 leading us all d way till here. nd d young guns Pant, KL n also to Jadeja 4 d way he played today. Chin up boys , we are proud of u.

Siddharth: At least we didn't go down without a fight. Well played amazing #TeamIndia. And very well played #NewZealand. Was a very difficult game to watch for my heart. So close:(

Karthik Subbaraj: So disheartening... But still Great fight & we all are so Proud of you #TeamIndia ... Big Salute !!

And somehow felt like crying to see Thala walking out after that run out.... Love you always MSD!! The LEGEND @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/CpZYhw287h

Cinematographer SR Kathir: Always in our hearts as Captain Cool!!! The inspiration for millions! The new meaning for determination! Our very own Thala of Cricket! Proud of u @msdhoni What a career man!!! RESPECT

Archana Kalpathi: I grew up watching matches where we switched off the TV when Sachin got out. Now we are glued to the match till the very last over because we believe every last player can win it for us. Well played India Proud to bleed Blue #Always #Forever #TeamIndia

Vignesh Shivan: Well played kiwis U guys were outstanding:) we want u to lift the cup.. cos u jus beat the best team in the world !

Thank u for all the entertainment

Brilliant World Cup season for India:) jus one off day!

It's ok:)wanted to see @msdhoni lift the cup though but it's ok:)

Rakul Preet Singh: Huh!!! And that's why they say anything can happen in a sport !! A good comeback attempt nevertheless !! there is always another time !! Indiaaaaaaa

Suniel Shetty: Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN!

Kabir Duhan Singh: We will remember this fight for a very long time . #INDvsNZL #Teamindia #CWC19

R Sarath Kumar: No words, dumbfounded,can't blame anyone,team played well, kept us in high spirits, finally the rain was the spoiler and that had the final say, semifinal played in two parts ,cheer up guys, special kudos to Dhoni and Jadeja #indiavsNewzealand @msdhoni @imVkohli #TeamIndia

varalaxmi sarathkumar: I'm sad..!! Jus very sad.. #CWC19 #TeamIndia you deserved to be in the finals... but it's a game and at the end of the day thank you for entertaining us nonetheless.we will always love you #dhoni..n support our team forever. #indiaforever #dhoniforever #thaladhoniforlife..

Pooja Hegde: Heartbreaking to see India lose today but #Dhoni you beauty, you proved today why you're my favourite... he gives every match his all and he really tried hard to pull through for us...Much love and respect to our former skipper ❤️

Madhavan: Heart broken... well tried India .