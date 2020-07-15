Rakul Preet Singh has six projects in her hands and Kamal Haasan-Shankar's Indian 2 is the biggest among the lot. Not just in terms of budget, but the names involved in the cast and crew will easily make it the most-awaited film of her.

Talking about the experience of working in Indian 2, the 29-year old states that the learning happens in subconscious way when there are big names like Kamal Haasan and director Shankar are around. She particularly mentions the improvisation that happens on the shooting spot.

"Oh, the experience was great, and I got to work with such amazing people like Shankar and Kamal sir so early on in my career. So much learning happens when you are surrounded by people who are so good at what they do; the way they are on set, how they approach a scene and the treatment given to it. It is one thing in writing, but with all the improvisation on set, it becomes something else.

I learnt in a very subconscious way, about myself as an artist and everything else to do with my job. The better the people you work with are, the more it rubs off on you and improves your craft," the daily quotes Rakul Preet Singh as saying.

The year 2020 was supposed to be the most busiest time of Rakul's life. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has played the spoilsport. Nonetheless, the hot and happening actress has utilised the break to re-energise, read and learn new skills.

Apart from Indian 2, Rakul has signed John Abraham-starrer Attack, Ajay Devgn's Thank God, Kaashvie Nair's untitled romance with Arjun Kapoor and Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil movie Ayalaan are her upcoming project.