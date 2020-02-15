Rashmika Mandanna has indicated that she is a single now after breaking up with Rakshit Shetty in 2018. The fast-growing actress of South India has also spoken about her dream boy during the promotional interview of her upcoming Telugu film, Bheeshma.

When the interviewer asked what is the first thought that comes to her mind when asked about Valentine's Day, chirpy Rashmika Mandanna asked the anchor to do a favour to her and requested her to find a suitable boy for her.

The interviewer asked her about the qualities that Rashmika Mandanna wants in her dream man and the Karnatakada Crush said, "All I need is a good-hearted boy." The actress was pointed out that every boy appears like good, indicating her to give proper specifications and the Kodagu girl jokingly requested the anchor to find the boy first, further details could be discussed, later.

The anchor reminded Rashmika Mandanna that there are many eligible bachelors in the film industry and why not pick one among them. The actress responded to it by saying that the actors are not 'single.'

Nithin, who was sitting next to her, intervened in the conversation and told Rashmika Mandanna that there are a few eligible bachelors in Tollywood. He then asked her whether she wants the boy from or outside the film industry.

And Rashmika Mandanna's answer remained the same and said, "I just want a boy (laughs). "

The Geetha Govindam girl was also asked about Valetine's Day and how she used to celebrate before she entered film industry. "I have always not liked Valentine's Day. I used to get angry when people are holding hands...I am one of those people ... who would throw stone at the couples who are doing romance (in public)," the actress said on a lighter note.

The 24-year old had fallen in love with Rakshit Shetty and got engaged to him. Unfortunately, it did not last as they decided to break-up due to some issues.