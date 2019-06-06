Rakshit Shetty has returned to social media site with a bang. The actor has made his comeback on the occasion of his birthday on 6 July.

"Was there a silence before the storm? [sic]" his comeback post on Twitter read, indicating that he is fully charged up after the break. However, like earlier, he would not be handling his accounts, but his digital team will manage his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

After his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty had decided to quit. He had found social media to be distracting his work.

To everybody's surprise, Rakshit Shetty has retuned to the social media sites again bowing down to his fans' demand.

However, the birthday celebration is being doubled by the teaser release from his upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana, which is scheduled for release in August.

The shooting of period drama has been wrapped up recently and post-production works are happening at full swing. The makers have plans to release Avane Srimannarayana in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The initial plan was to release on 9 August. With Sudeep's Phailwaan and Darshan's Kurukshetra eyeing the dates, the release of Avane Srimannarayana might be delayed by two-three weeks.

Avane Srimannarayana is directed by Sachin Ravi. The story of the film is written by Seven Odds – Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Abhijith Mahesh, Dhananjay Ranjan, Rohit Rao, Kiranraj K and Chandrajith Belliappa .

Shanvi Srivastava plays the female lead in the flick, which has Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and others in the supporting roles.