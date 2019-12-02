Rakshit Shetty, who is set to become a pan-India actor with his latest film Avane Srimannarayana, has spoken about the golden opportunity that he lost to work with none other than Rajinikanth. The Kannada actor wishes that he would get one more chance to share screen space with the Tamil superstar.

Petta, The Lost Opportunity

In an interview, Rakshit Shetty revealed about Karthik Subbaraj approaching him to act in a key role in his Petta, but he turned down the offer. "We were shooting for Avane Srimannarayana and he offered me one role in the film which he was doing with Rajini sir. But the thing is we had already put set and planned 30 days of shoot. And he wanted 30 days of my call sheet,"

Avane Srimannarayana

As the shooting of his upcoming multilingual would have got unnecessarily delayed, Rakshit Shetty did not accept the offer. "We have to stop Avane Srimannarayana shoot completely and set was already ready. And I didn't want to ditch my teammates who had all blocked their dates for me. Otherwise it was a good opportunity... I was getting to share screen space with Rajini sir. I wanted to do it. I even spoke to my teammates, then I thought it was not fair from my part to make them wait just because I wanted to act with Rajini sir,"

"Then I thought destiny will give one more chance. Karthik is a good friend ... he will write a good character for me someday," he concluded.

Rakshit's Loss is Vijay Sethupathi's Gain

Rakshit Shetty was approached by Karthik Subbaraj to play the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Later, Vijay Sethupathi enacted the role in the flick, which also had Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan and Megha Akash in the key roles.