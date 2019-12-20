Rakshit Shetty, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Avane Srimanarayana, has finally broken his silence on his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. The Kannada star has indicated that he has moved on from the failed relationship.

In an interview, Rakshit Shetty was asked about his break up with Rashmika Mandanna for which he said, "Life gives you lot of experiences, sometimes it is good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason,"

The Ulidavaru Kandanthe star turns philosophical when he stresses on experience making a man a better human being. "Ultimately, the whole purpose of life is to be a better human being, by the time you leave the body, be a better human being than you took the body. And in that process there will be a lot of learning and there will be lots of heartbreaks," he adds.

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna fell in love during the making of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. Like other celebrities, they did not play hide-and-seek game about their relationship with media and public, as they were open about their affair.

They also had their engagement, but it did not last song as it was called off following which the actress was harassed non-stop by fans. Later, he requested people not to abuse her online. Nonetheless, people have continued to harass at every given opportunity.

It has to be noted that neither Rakshit nor Rashmika has spoken openly about what strained their relationship, but her mother had told the media in the interview that it was a tough call taken by both the parties, keeping the careers of the two actors in mind.

"It is a difficult decision for both the actors, but they should take the tough call keeping their careers in mind. At this stage, both the families have advised them to focus on their work," a source had told the International Business Times then over their separation.