Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended their best wishes to the nation on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sharing heartfelt messages and photos of each other on their X handles.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasised the deep bond of love and protection that the festival symbolises.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong," he said in a post.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), reflected on the emotional connection between siblings.

"The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flower garden in which memories of different colours, stories of togetherness, and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love, and mutual understanding," she wrote on X.

The AICC General Secretary further highlighted the significance of the sibling bond, describing it as a partnership through life's struggles and joys.

"Brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories, and also boatmen of companionship. Happy Rakhi to all of you," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The messages from the Gandhi siblings resonated with many, as they captured the essence of Raksha Bandhan -- a festival that celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan, which falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. It is a day when sisters tie a protective thread, or rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, symbolising love and protection, while brothers pledge to protect their sisters throughout their lives.

(With inputs from IANS)