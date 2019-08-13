This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15. This is a special day when brothers and sisters cherish their deep bond of love.

Traditionally, on this day, the sister will show her love and affection by tying a Rakhi on her brother's wrist while he gives her a gift and also promises to love and protect her forever.

The festival is common among Hindus, especially North Indians. It is generally celebrated on the Purnima or full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. This festival is also celebrated in Nepal and Mauritius.

These days, many women also tie rakhis for men they see as brother figures and share a close bond with them. It is very interesting to note that people also have tied rakhis to their pets and even trees, in some cases.

Here are some wishes you can send to your sibling on this day to show how much you love, cherish and appreciate them.

We were always close, looking out for each other even when life led us along different paths. Like an invisible thread, our love binds us together, making sure we'll remember where we came from and what we mean to each other. Wishing you a joyous Raksha Bandhan, Dear Brother.

We gain and lose things everyday. But trust me on one thing.You will never lose me. I will always be here for you: Happy Rakhi.

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother/sister like you. Thank you for being my pillar of strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan

We are miles apart from each other, but are still connected as both of us will remain in each other's hearts forever. Happy Rakhi, sis/bro!

Even if we will not be together on this Raksha Bandhan to share the thread of Rakhi but there's always this invisible thread that will keep us connected irrespective of the geographical boundaries.

Dear Brother, this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Rakhi.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother of the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister of the Universe!!

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to send all my love and good wishes to my dear sister who has always been my best friend!! Love for my sister.