Kannada actor Raksh, popularly known as Mahesha from Putta Gowri TV soap, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Anusha on Sunday, 26 May. His wedding was held at Sheesh Mahal in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

The wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs. While the bride wore a traditional red saree with a pink shade, the groom donned silk vesthi and dhoti. The wedding was followed by the reception was attended by their well-wishers, friends, and relatives.

Notably, many personalities from TV that include Anupama Gowda and Krishi Thapanda were spotted at the wedding. Ranjani Raghavan of Putta Gowri fame shared a picture below:

Anusha, who hails from Tiptur, and Raksh had known for 12 years and it is love-cum-arranged marriage. Prior to the wedding, he posted: "Yes, I am getting married. This an invitation to all my well-wishers. I am getting married on 26 May. Please attend the wedding and bless us," he said in an Instagram video post prior to the marriage.

Raksh's original is Rakshit and he changed his name as there is Rakshit Shetty, who has attained popularity.

Currently, Raksh is working in Zee Kannada's Gattimela.