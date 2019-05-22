This year's Sandalwood blockbuster, the first biggest release of the year Nata Sarvabhouma, is all set for its TV premiere. Well, Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer will be telecast on May 26 at 7 pm on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has enacted the role of an investigative journalist. Expectedly, with his acting, fight on-screen, and dance skills, Puneeth once again has won the heart of the audience. The well-composed songs and the underlying comic element through the movie is a treat for the die-hard fans.

Gagan Deekshith (Puneeth Rajkumar), a journalist, comes to Bengaluru from Kolkata in search of a missing person. Union minister Ghanshyam Yadav (P Ravi Shankar)'s plan to gain public sympathy goes haywire as soon as the Power Star lands in the Garden City. To avoid facing the wrath of the minister, the editor of the publication asks Gagan to do a special write up on him.

Gagan's meeting with the politician changes their equation for good, but the story takes a twist. How the story progresses thereafter should be enjoyed on-screen.

The movie has Rachitha Ram and Anupama Parameshwaran playing the female leads and their presence is added attraction.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Dodmane Hudga was premiered on Zee Kannada and fetched a record 21 TBR ratings. Will Nata Sarvabhouma set new records again? Let's wait and watch.