Karnataka is celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of Sandalwood's matinee idol Dr Rajkumar on Wednesday, 24 April. On this special occasion, his fans are conducting blood donation and eye donation camps apart from serving food for the needy in his remembrance across the state.
Not just fans, the state government too is celebrating the day in all the districts of Karnataka. This initiative was taken by the previous Siddaramaiah government, but this time, it is said to be a low-key activity as the elections are underway.
Dr Rajkumar was not just an actor rather a cultural icon of Karnataka His acting career started at a very young age when he joined the Gubbi Veeranna's Gubbi Drama Company at the age of eight. He ventured films as a hero with Bedara Kannappa in 1954.
Thus his successful journey in films kick-started. Some of his popular works are Satya Harishchandra, Kasturi Nivasa, Bangaarada Manushya, Gandhada Gudi, Eradu Kanasu, Daari Tappida Maga, Sannadhi Appanna, Babruvahana and Shravana Banthu.
On this special day, Sandalwood celebrities have wished the cultural icon on Twitter: Check out their comments below:
Sudeep: This day Wil be remembered for as long cinema Wil exist and beyond.
The birth of a great Legend , who attained immortality through his work,,Dr. Rajkumar sir.
Pavan Wadeyar: Happy birthday to the God of Acting.
krishna: Celebrating & Remembering LEGEND Varanata, Ganagandharva ,Natasarvabhoma, Padmabhushan DR.RAJKUMAR Birthday ..You live in each n every fans heart ,am one among them❤❤❤❤
Wanted to share this with you all today.....Happy Birthday Appaji we miss you..... pic.twitter.com/PuFaVYa1Jn— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 24, 2019
