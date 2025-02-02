Samantha and action thrillers seem to go hand in hand; the actress has acted in action movies including U Turn (2018) and Super Deluxe (2019).

She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series The Family Man (2021). Samantha played Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission, in the series.

She also starred in the action series Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), starring opposite Varun Dhawan, and the series was directed by Raj and DK.

The actress will now feature in the fantastical action thriller Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Netflix has once again joined forces with the famous duo Raj & DK for their first action-fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom.

Netflix previously collaborated with the duo for the cult hit series Guns & Gulaabs, which was released in August 2023.

This is a Netflix original series directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve and is created and produced by Family Man and Citadel creators Raj and DK.

According to the latest news, popular Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Samantha in Rakt Brahmand. This would mark Aditya's first on-screen appearance with Samantha. The actor has wrapped up the first schedule recently.

He also underwent training in sword fighting, weaponry, and martial arts for his role in this high-octane action thriller. Aditya was last seen in a macho man avatar for his film Malang and was also seen in The Night Manager. Samantha is also said to be involving and learning some action for the film.

Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom is a gripping and edgy narrative set in a fantastical kingdom, featuring bloody action and spectacular visuals.

The series will be helmed by Raj & DK, in partnership with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon under their production company, D2R Films.

The writing team includes Raj & DK, Barve, and Menon, who have previously collaborated on projects such as Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs. Rakht Brahmand has a stellar star cast of Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The series will begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.