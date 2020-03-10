Rakhi Sawant never ceases to amaze her audience. Used to being the talk of the town, but never quite the dancer and television personality made an announcement that she is now venturing into social work big time. She has now begun her own NGO and website, in an unexpected move.

Rakhi Sawant is known more for her controversies than her talents, but she is venturing out to change that with her social venture. She made the announcement earlier on Instagram. We are curious to know the cause.

Rakhi Sawant enters social work with new NGO

If anyone ever said that Rakhi Sawant would start an NGO, it would have been said as a beginning of a joke. If anyone went on to tell you they're not kidding, you would question whether it was the same Rakhi Sawant we know or somebody else with the same name. However, it's not, it's the very Rakhi Sawant that pops into your head when you hear the name.

The famous personality, who loves the media like no other celebrity ever has, Rakhi Sawant has broadened her horizon to social work. She did with an Instagram video, with a not-so-subtle appeal to the public to visit her website. She began the video with an introduction confirming for all the sceptics that it is in fact her. Then she goes on to say she has started her website and requests us to visit (which we will out of sheer curiosity of course). Rakhi then goes on to address a question, "You must be wondering why I am starting an NGO so late?" Let's go with her version for a moment. If not now, then when, right? Life is short, and Rakhi Sawant knows it.

Rakhi then goes on to let us know a little fact about what she's done for India, "For the last 12-15 years I've been serving the country alone, you can visit YouTube to see my contribution." This is 'Jaago Grahak Jago' Rakhi Sawant style. She lets us know that now she needs our support and that it isn't enough that she's doing all of this on her own. Her caption was simple and modest, "My website and NGO MY Website: therakshisawant.com."

The Bollywood dance and television personality spoke about her NGO i.e. Rakhi Sawant Foundation will be working on women, poverty, and health. Her NGO is bound to be a triple threat, no doubt. Out of curiosity, we visited the website, the home page starts with a donation message, and account details to make a transfer, right beside Rakhi Sawant's Chuppan Churi item number.

We don't know about social work, but Rakhi Sawant is doing what she does best, entertaining.