Controversy queen again Rakhi Sawant has landed in trouble yet again. Trouble just doesn't seem to go away from her life, after her marriage fiasco with her beau Adil Durrani, the actress just settled her personal life and Adil accepted her. And now, in a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Sawant has been detained in connection with an FIR filed against her by actress Sherlyn Chopra. She has been detained by Amboli police.

According to the reports, Rakhi was supposed to launch her dance academy, which she's partnered with her husband Adil Durrani, on January 19 at 3 pm. But, on the same day, she was detained by Amboli police.

Sherlyn Chopra confirms Rakhi Sawant's arrest

Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter to inform everyone about Rakhi Sawant's arrest. She tweeted, "Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant's ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court."

As per ANI, Rakhi has not been arrested yet as there are no charges against her reportedly. She has been taken for interrogation at the police station, where cops will decide on the possibility of arrest as per the complaint against her.

According to PTI, Sawant has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

She had filed an anticipatory bail application before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday, but it was rejected. The actor was finally detained on Thursday.

Sherlyn Chopra speaks to paparazzi

Soon after Rakhi was detained, Sherlyn spoke to the paparazzi and accused the Bigg Boss fame of supporting Me Too accused Sajid Khan who was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and was evicted last week.

The feud between Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra started in November last year, they filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police.