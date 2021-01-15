Bigg Boss 14 is getting dramatic with each passing day, and as the finale is nearing, we are witnessing some high-end melodrama from the housemates. The contestants are unable to control their emotions. When we talk about entertainment, how can we forget Rakhi Sawant? She never fails to amaze us with her antics. There is no denying that Rakhi swoons over Abhinav Shukla, and has openly expressed her love for him. Rakhi fearlessly flirts with Abhinav in front of his wife, Rubina.

But in tonight's episode fans will witness Rakhi's Bepannah Pyaar for Abhinav.

In a new promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant professes her love for Abhinav. She heads to the confession room and shares that she has seen love for her in Abhinav's eyes.

She says, "Abhinav ke liye main kuch bhi karungi. Love Dekha hai maine Abhinav ki aankhon mein mere liye. Aur yeh Pyaar main Jaane nahi de sakti, Bigg Boss (I am ready to do anything for Abhinav. I have seen love for me in his eyes. I cannot let this love go in vain, Bigg Boss),"

Rakhi then breaks down while expressing her love. What happened next? Will Bigg Boss give her a prince of gyaan? Will Rubina fight with Rakhi? The upcoming episodes do guarantee us some wholesome entertainment.

Netizens say 'Pagal Ho Chuki Hai.'

Aly and Rakhi fallout:

Earlier, Colors released another promo, Aly Goni accused Rakhi of running a 'fake track' with Abhinav and questioned her about her husband, Ritesh. "Tera toh pati bhi nahi hai idhar, gayab hai woh. Meri mere saath toh thi, tera gayab hai. Fake track bana rahi hai Abhinav ko leke (Your husband is not even here, he has disappeared. At least, my love interest was with me, your husband is invisible. You are running a fake track with Abhinav)."

In tonight's episode, we will see Rakhi Sawant clash with Aly.