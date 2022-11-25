Bollywood actress and social media sensation Rakhi Sawant never shies away from speaking her heart and mind. Her unabashed statements and one-liners are some of the many reasons that make her different from the rest of the celebrities. The actress has always been vocal about her admiration towards superstar Salman Khan and often showers praise on the actor.

Rakhi Sawant who is celebrating her 44th birthday today, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in which she is dancing with actress-model Iulia Vantur. The actress tagged Salman Khan in the video and wrote, "@salmankhan #bhabhi."

Rakhi looked ravishing in a shimmery red outfit, and Lulia dancing slayed in black. The duo was seen shaking a leg on the song, "Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya."

Fans react

Seeing Rakhi and Lulia's camaraderie fans flocked t the reality star's comment section and advised Rakhi that if Salman read the "Bhabhi" comment it might create massive trouble for her.

One of the fans wrote, "Salman Sir ko Lulia Mam se shaadi kr leni chahiye." (Salman Khan should marry Lulia Mam).

Other fans called the video 'beautiful' and 'awesome' and dropped red heart emoticons.

Another fan mentioned, "Rakhi mam is looking adorableeee."

Rakhi Sawant rings her birthday with beau Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant turns 44 today, the actress was seen celebrating her birthday with the media and her beau Adil at the Mumbai airport.

A video from the cake-cutting was shared on social media, by celebrity photographers' accounts. After the cake-cutting, the actress posed with her boyfriend. Adil lovingly kissed his lady love Rakhi on her cheek.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was recently in Dubai, with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The actress shared a slew of videos with stars Hema Malini, Kanika Kapoor, and Bharti Singh on her social media.