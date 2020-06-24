Controversial actress Rakhi Sawant had recently come under the scanner when she mocked Sushant Singh Rajput's death in her video on Instagram. She had said that she dreamt about Sushant who told her that he will reincarnate as her son.

Following her insensitive video, netizens slammed her left, right and centre for making a mockery of someone's demise. The actress has now publicly apologised for her video addressing Sushant's death.

In yet another video, Rakhi was at her weirdest best while trying to explain her side of the story. Using a hair filter, Rakhi painted her face red and apologised to the people for talking about Sushant's death. She tried to explain that she was disturbed after hearing the news of Sushant's suicide.

No foul play over Sushant's death, clear case of suicide

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has received the final postmortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been signed by a team of five doctors.

"No struggle marks or external injuries" were found in the actor's body, suggests his postmortem report. The cause of death is mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. His nails were also found clean. The report cites the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play" as reported by India Today.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His body was sent to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for postmortem the same day.