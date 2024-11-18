Ajay Devgn quitting Rakesh Roshan's 'Karan Arjun' became all the rage back in the day. Several news reports had suggested that even though Ajay had agreed to do the film, he backed out stating 'personal issues' after which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were roped in for the movie that later went on to become a massive hit. Rakesh Roshan has now revealed that years after Ajay refused to 'Karan Arjun' Roshan offered him yet another film.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the director admitted to having offered Devgn Vivek Oberoi's role in 'Krrish 3'. Ajay is said to have turned the role of Kaal because as a 'hero' he did not like the concept of being 'killed' by another hero in a film. The director said, "We never got a chance to work together. I couldn't make a film in which I could cast him. He's a very fine actor. In every film, he leaves a very big impact. I want to work with him but I am not getting a chance. I did go to him for Krrish 3 to play Vivek Oberoi's role."

The director recalled, "He (Ajay) said the story is very good and the screenplay is very good but 'Rakesh ji mere liye ye karna thoda mushkil hoga kyunki main bhi hero hoon. Mujhe end mein maare, acha nahi lagega. Aur aap toh compromise karenge nahi (Rakesh ji it will be difficult for me to do it because I am a hero as well. If you kill my character at the end, it won't look good and you will not compromise with the story)." To which Rakesh Roshan had replied saying, "Yeah, I won't comprise, which is why I am narrating the whole script." Post which the director mentions, "He turned down the offer."

Vivek Oberoi's role as Kaala opposite Hrithik Roshan went on to become extremely iconic and Oberoi received a lot of love and appreciation for the same. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. Rakesh Roshan has announced 'Krrish 4' but not much has been revealed about the film yet.