Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm on Monday, March 2 following uproar over the violence in Delhi, which has claimed the lives of over 40 people. The Opposition had given notices to the Chairman to hold a discussion over the violence and action taken by the government to contain it.

The parties which wanted to hold a debate over these issues were the Congress, TMC, AAP, SP, BSP and other Left parties. Leader of Opposition Gulam Nabi Azad appealed before the Chairman to hold a discussion over which Naidu said: "We will have a discussion but let first peace and normalcy be restored in the prevailing riot-affected areas.

"I received notices on this matter, the matter is serious and matter of concern. I am in the opinion that our attempt should be on restoration of normalcy and peace first. We all need to support this process."

Opposition members stood at their seats and started demanding discussion over the issue. Azad said: "If the government would be serious over the issue, it would not have slept ideal for three nights and three days."

The Leader of the House Tawarchand Gehlot tried to defend the government by saying that allegations made by the Opposition were false. But the Opposition continued their demand to the issue.

Leaders wear a black band on their eyes in protest

In the House, three members, including Shanta Chhetri of the TMC, wore a black band on their eyes in protest over the Delhi violence. Seeing this Naidu asked them to remove it but they ignored the Chairman. Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The Congress has given the notice to discuss the issue of Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, which begins on Monday after a recess. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave notice to Speaker Om Birla to suspend all business in the House to discuss riots in Delhi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss all issues as per rules.