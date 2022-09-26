Raju Srivastava passed away after a long battle on September 21, 2022. The ace comedian was in the hospital for over 40 days before moving onto the other world. A prayer meet for Raju was held in Mumbai.

The ace comedian, who was a household name, fought for his life for over forty days in the hospital. He was admitted to the New Delhi's AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Celebs attend

Many celebrities attended the prayer meet and offered their condolences. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, Shailesh Lodha and many other celebrities came to pay their last respects. Neil Nitin Mukesh came with his father, Nitin Mukesh. It was an emotional gathering as celebs could be seen teary eyed at the prayer meet.

An emotional affair

Raju Srivastava's wife, Shikha, broke down while speaking about her late husband. Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale also came to pay their respect to the late comedian. Earlier, pictures and videos of Raju Srivastava's wife breaking down at his funeral had left the internet heart-broken. Raju's son, Ayushman had stood rock solid behind his mother during his father's last rites. Holding back the tears, Ayushman performed the last rites for his father.

Condolence pours in

Condolence messages and tweets have been pouring in ever since the news of Raju Srivastava's death.

"Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour & positivity. He leaves us too soon but he'll continue to live in hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the yrs. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi had tweeted.

Bharti Singh had also said in an interview that Raju was the pioneer of family comedy in the country and they have all learnt growing up listening to him. Kapil Sharma had also paid tribute to Raju by saying that this was the first time that he made anyone cry.