Actor Rajpal Yadav who was last seen in Judwa 2 will be seen playing lead role in film Mr black Mr white, releasing on November 8. It also stars Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz.

On talking about the film and his role, Rajpal said, "Film is a comedy family drama. It is a story of 2 family and a comic love story. The title Mr black Mr white depicts that one lead character is negative and another one is positive character. The film has amazing sequences that will tickle your funny bones. I'm playing a father who is a Bengali and doctor by profession. So it was really great doing something very different role and catching that Bengali accent."

Sharing about his working experience Rajpal said, "The film was shooted in different locations. I remember when we shooted in Mauritius, for 10 to 15 days my character in that sequence was wearing bangles , applied lipstick and was in get up of a ladies running on roads of Mauritius. It was a unique experience all together."

About his costars Rajpal said, "It was a great experience working with actors like Vinay Pathak and Sanjay Mishra. It was a different experience altogether working with them."