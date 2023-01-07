After the assurance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to strengthen the Village Defence Guards (VDGs), authorities in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday distributed weapons to local volunteers.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal himself visited Bal Jarallan village to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the VDGs to bolster the security of the area. The weapons and ammunition are being provided to the VDGs by police authorities.

A camp was set up for the purpose in this village. The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the members of the VDGs and inquired about their familiarity with the weapons. He also urged them to work for the safety and security of the people in the area.

The members of the VDGs demanded special training to ensure that are comfortable while handling the weapons.

Bal Jarallan had witnessed a terror attack on February 19, 1999, resulting in the killing of seven people attending a marriage ceremony and injuries to an equal number. The village is four km away from Dangri village, the scene of the recent attack by terrorists which left six civilians killed and many others injured.

Hindu groups demand a probe into disarming VDCs

Taking serious note of disarming Village Defence Committee (VDC) members without any order from the government, Sangh Parivar has demanded a thorough probe into the whole episode.

Interacting with media persons after visiting terror victim families at Dangri village of Rajouri, a senior leader of Sangh Parivar Parshotam Dedechi expressed surprise that without any order from the administration, VDC members were asked to deposit their weapons.

"It is a very serious matter. It is really surprising that without any official order, VDC members were directed to deposit their weapons", he said and demanded a probe to single out officers who directed VDC members to return their arms without any directions from the higher-ups.

Locals demand strengthening of VDCs

After terrorists killed six people in two days in the Dangri village of Rajouri district this Sunday and Monday, locals have demanded that they be provided weapons to take on attackers. Responding to the demands, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on January 2 assured the people that they would get a Village Defence Committee (VDC) on the lines of those in the Doda district. The same was echoed by Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, who visited the village, on the outskirts of Rajouri town, after the twin attacks.

Nomenclature of VDCs changed as VDGs

As reported earlier recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while interacting with a BJP delegation from J&K led by the party's general secretary Sunil Sharma, had assured that all the revival and strengthening of VDCs in Doda and Kishtwar with change in their nomenclature.

Called Village Defence Groups (VDGs), it was decided that each VDG would have eight to 10 members depending on the requirement and they would be paid equal remuneration every month by the government.

The VDCs were set up in the mid-1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of people living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua, and Poonch districts of the Jammu region. Later VDCs were constituted in the plains of Jammu, especially in border villages to check infiltration.