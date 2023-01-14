Asserting to foil nefarious designs of terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that security agencies have effectively controlled violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that forces are giving a befitting reply to those who are trying to fulfill their "political goals" through this proxy war.

At a veterans day rally in the border district of Rajouri, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also announced that the board of governors of the Army Welfare Housing Organization has approved a housing project for the veterans and requested them to make it successful.

In an obvious reference to the recent terror attack in Dangri village, he said asserted, "Rajouri is the land of heroes and has never allowed the conspiracies and nefarious plans of the neighbouring nation to succeed. Security agencies have effectively controlled violence and a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to fulfill their political goals with the help of this proxy war".

VDCs to be strengthened with the active participation of ex-servicemen

"In this resolution of ours, the Village Defence Committees are being further strengthened and trained with the participation of ex-servicemen", the GoC-in-C said.

Greeting the participants for the seventh veterans day rally in Rajouri, Lt Gen Dwivedi said its main objective is to find out the problems of ex-servicemen living in the Union Territory and to solve those as soon as possible with the help of the administration.

"AWHO Board of Governors, Jammu, has approved a housing project and conducted a demand survey advertisement, fulfilling the longstanding demand of our Jammu and Kashmir veterans. You can apply for this project with your domicile certificate from January 15 to February 15," he said.

Land acquisition will be done based on the response received and the project will start soon, the army commander said.

Ex-gratia of soldiers increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the J&K Government has accepted the long pending demand of increasing the ex-gratia amount of our fallen heroes in J&K and this amount has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh", he announced.

The monthly financial assistance to World War II and ex-J&K Militia, veterans, and their Veer Naris has been increased from Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 respectively.

"Out of 73 cases of last year's ex-gratia relief, a total of 60 claims have been passed so far, with a total amount of Rs 1,52,95,000. The remaining amount of Rs 36,70,000 will also be paid soon to the soldiers and their families. I express my gratitude to Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha for all these welfare measures", he said.