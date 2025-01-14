Reiterating that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is part of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned Pakistan against organizing training camps for terrorists on its soil.

Defence Minister, while addressing a function at Tanda Artillery Division in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir accused Pakistan of trying to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir and sabotaging the process of peace and development.

He strongly reprimanded the neighbouring country for its support of terrorism and also targeted the opposition parties for, what he alleged, compromising with the nation's security for petty political gains.

J&K is incomplete without PoJK: Defence Minister

The Defense Minister criticized the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Choudhary Anwarul Haq for his remarks on India and said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoJK. He said that Pakistan is trying every possible way to create instability in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh described PoJK as the crown jewel of India, which is nothing more than a foreign territory to Pakistan. "The people living in PoJK are being deprived of a dignified life. Efforts are being made by Pakistan to mislead and provoke them against India in the name of religion. PoJK's land is being used for terrorism," he said.

Singh recalled the 1965 Indo-Pak war and said that the Indian Army successfully foiled the attempts of the Pakistani Army in Akhnoor. India has always defeated Pakistan in all the wars fought in history.

India is ready to face any threat

The Defence Minister accused Pakistan of promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965. He said that Indian Muslims have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. He said that currently, more than 80 percent of the terrorists entering India are from Pakistan. He pointed out that training camps for terrorists remain operational in the region, with launchpads active near the border.

"The Indian government is fully aware of these activities. Pakistan must dismantle these operations," Singh said.

"Cross-border terrorism could have been ended in 1965 itself, but the then central government failed to convert the tactical advantage gained in the war into a strategic advantage," he said.

He added that the country is learning from this mistake, and today India is ready to face any threat.

Opposition trying to gain political advantage

Singh also attacked the opposition and said that they are not serious about the security of the country. He said that the opposition parties are trying to divide the country for political gain. He said that the people of the country will not fall into the trap of opposition parties and will remain united to protect the unity and integrity of India.

Rajnath Singh praised the courage and bravery of the Indian Army soldiers. He said that the army is always ready to protect the country. He said that the country is proud of its soldiers and will always stand with them.

"The government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding, "The government is making every effort to bring peace and prosperity to the state."

Rajnath Singh made it clear that India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity and will face any threat boldly.

As part of the event, Rajnath Singh hoisted a 108-foot-high national flag and inaugurated the "Akhnoor Heritage Museum." The museum is a tribute to the rich history and culture of the region. Located on NH-144A connecting Jammu to Poonch, the museum showcases the rich history and legacy of the region.