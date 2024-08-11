Rajnath Singh pays tribute to two soldiers killed in J&K gunfight

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the two soldiers who were killed while fighting terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district.

Rajnath Singh said in his X post on Sunday, "Deeply saddened at the loss of our brave and fearless Indian Army soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief."

Earlier, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi paid tribute to the two martyred soldiers.

The Army stated, "Army Chief General, Upendra Dwivedi and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme Sacrifice of Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K."

Meanwhile, one of the two civilians injured on Saturday in the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital on Sunday.

Officials had earlier said that two civilians were injured in the Ahlan Gandole area of the famous Kokernag tourist spot in the district during the encounter. Three other soldiers were also injured during the firing.

The Army said that the terror antecedents of the injured civilians were being established.

A massive search operation was underway in the area on Sunday.

Army issued a statement Saturday evening on the Kokernag gunfight, which read, "It had been earlier confirmed through Human and Electronic means on 05 August 2024 terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region in the month of July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir. Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 09 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up."

"Suspicious movement was observed at approximately 1400 hours on 10 August, on challenging, was immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing from terrorists in which two Army personnel and two civilians, in the vicinity, were injured. The terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained," the Army further stated.

The area is above 10,000 feet in high altitude and has thick undergrowth, large boulders, and nallahs that pose a serious challenge to operations. Security forces are in the process of hunting down the terrorists, the Army said.

