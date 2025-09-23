Rajnath Singh discusses defence sector ties with Morocco Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed steps for deepening partnerships in key sectors, including defence, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, with Morocco's Minister of Trade Ryad Mezzour on Tuesday in Rabat, an official said.

A Defence Ministry official, in a statement on X, said, "Mr Mezzour warmly welcomed the Raksha Mantri and highlighted the importance of enhancing industrial cooperation between the two nations, bound by long-standing friendship. The discussions centred on deepening partnerships in key sectors, including defence, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals."

The Defence Minister is on an official visit to Morocco to further strengthen the growing strategic convergence between India and the North African nation, the Defence Ministry said.

The visit at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defence, Abdeltif Loudiyi, marks the first-ever visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation.

On Monday, the first day of his two-day visit, Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Rabat and praised their contributions to both their host country and their homeland.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rajnath Singh shared his appreciation for the Indian community in Morocco: "Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy how they are contributing to Morocco's progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India."

The Defence Minister's office also posted: "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh interacted with the Indian Community in Rabat, Morocco. He highlighted the transformational journey of India in the last decade in multiple dimensions, including economy, manufacturing, technology, startups, digital revolution and defence capabilities. Indian diaspora echoed the growing sense of pride derived from the rising global stature of India."

A major highlight of the Defence Minister's visit is the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility in Berrechid, which will produce the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8. This is the first Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, marking a significant milestone for India's defence exports under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from IANS)