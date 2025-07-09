Congratulations are in order for power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, as they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. On Wednesday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans. He posted a heartwarming announcement card that read "Baby on the way" in golden letters on a white backdrop. The card also featured a cradle with "Raj" and "Patra" written beneath it.

He captioned the post, "Elated", along with two heart emojis.

Fans and friends from the industry quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

For months, rumours had been circulating about Patralekhaa's pregnancy. At a recent awards event, she was seen wearing a loosely draped saree, and eagle-eyed netizens noticed what appeared to be a baby bump, though she managed to conceal it effortlessly. Many speculated that the couple would make an announcement when the time was right.

According to reports, Patralekhaa is expected to welcome the baby in 2025.

Work Front

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile performances, will next be seen in Maalik. He was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for several years before tying the knot in 2021. The duo first shared screen space in the 2014 film CityLights, marking the beginning of both their professional and personal journeys together.