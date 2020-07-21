Nalini Sriharan, lodged in the prison for past 29 years in the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly attempted suicide inside the Special Prison for women in Vellore on Monday night, July 20.

According to police, there was reportedly a spat between Nalini and another life convict housed in the cell after which the other inmate raised the issue with the jailer due to which Nalini attempted suicide.

When the jailer went to the cell to conduct an inquiry, Nalini allegedly threatened to end her life and the prison staff prevented her from doing so.

Want to know the real reason behind this step: Nalini's lawyer reacts

According to Nalini's lawyer P. Pugazhendhi Nalini has tried to take such an extreme step for the first time in the last 29 years and it was impossible she would threaten to end her life.

The Hindu quoted P. Pugazhendhi, "She has been in prison for 29 years and till date, she has not even said or attempted such a thing. Besides, it is not clear why the jailer went to enquire at 8.30 pm,"

Doubting the reason behind Nalini's step, the lawyer said Nalini has never done anything of this sort and wants to know the 'real reason' behind this. According to the lawyer, Murugan, Nalini's husband requested the Vellore prison to transfer his wife to Puzhal prison.

Nalini, Murugan and seven other people were convicted by a special TADA court for their role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at nearby Sriperumbudur. They were sentenced to death, but later it was commuted to life imprisonment.

Her husband Murugan, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Pyas are other life convicts besides Nalini.