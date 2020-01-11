Rajinikanth's Darbar has got to a good start at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie is expected to breach into Rs 100-crore club on its third day (Saturday) and expected to continue its good tune for the next one week.

Darbar Pre-Release Business

The makers have made Rs 137 crore from the sale of theatrical rights and the film should gross over Rs 260 crore to be considered a hit at the worldwide box office. The digital and satellite rights along with other rights have fetched Rs 83 crore. It means the AR Murugadoss-directorial has raked in Rs 220 crore even before its release.

Darbar is made with the budget of Rs 200 crore. And over 70 percent budget of the film is spent on the salaries, given to the actors and technicians. Notably, Rajinikanth's remuneration alone is over half the budget of the film.

Rajinikanth's Remuneration Revealed

If we have to go by a report on Firstpost, Rajinikanth has been paid a bomb. Hold your breath, he has got Rs 108 crore as the remuneration to act in the Tamil film.

However, it is not clear whether Rajinikanth is paid the amount upfront or he has got some shares in the profits. If true, he is easily the highest paid actor of the Indian cinema.

Nonetheless, not all person are said to be happy with the remuneration paid by the makers. Rumours are rife that Nayanthara was unhappy with the amount paid to her by the production house.

Meanwhile, Darbar has opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience. The movie has grossed over Rs 75-crore at the worldwide box office in two days.