Nayanthara's role in Rajinikanth's Darbar has been criticised by critics. The actress plays the role of the Tamil superstar's wife in the multilingual film, but her role has lesser scope in the storyline which has made many reviewers slam the poor writing by director AR Murugadoss.

Nayan-Rajini Come Together after 15 Years

Lot was said and written when Nayanthara was roped in for Rajinikanth's Darbar. She was sharing the screen space with the Tamil superstar after 15 years. The last time she had worked with him in a prominent role was in Chandramukhi way back in 2005.

Today, the Bigil actress is one of the big names from South India and has earned the tag 'Lady Superstar.' Over the years, Nayan has become extremely choosy and picks up the films which only have good roles for her. Unfortunately, Darbar has letdown the expectations of her fans.

Nayan, a "Showpiece" in Darbar

Although she is good looking, her role has lesser importance in the film. "Nayanthara's character Lilly looks ethereal. There's not one hair out of place even when she goes jogging and it is tiring to see her look perfect 24x7. That said, her character is of no importance to the story. It looks like she was roped in just to please a certain section of the audience," the critic from India Today writes in his review.

The Times of India critic has termed her as "showpiece" in the film. "Darbar is also alert to its hero's age in real life. This is why the romantic track, between Arunasalam and Lily (Nayanthara, in a character that is simply a showpiece), is enjoyable," he complains.

Nayanthara's Issues with the Makers

There are now rumours doing rounds that Nayanthara was not at all happy with the remuneration offered by the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Did this issue have something to do with her characterisation? Only the actress can answer it.

However, the fact is AR Murugadoss has let her down again. She had complained many years ago about her role in their earlier film Ghajini. She regretted doing Ghajini and alleged that she was not given the role that she was offered promised.

"Though I have to confess on hindsight that the worst decision that I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly. But I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience," Sify had quoted her as saying.