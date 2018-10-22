Rajinikanth's Petta shooting has been wrapped up well ahead of time. Thus paving way for the rumours that the movie might release much earlier than expected. It is now said that the movie is going to clash with Ajith's Viswasam at the box office.

"It's a wrap for #Petta. 15 days ahead of schedule. I thank @sunpictures @karthiksubbaraj @DOP_Tirru and the entire team Involved. Here's Wishing everyone a very happy #Vijayadashami [sic]," Rajinikanth had tweeted recently.

Rumours are rife that the Rajinikanth starrer would hit the screens for Pongal 2019. With more than 70 days in hand, the release of the movie for the said date looks like a possibility.

On the other side, the makers of Ajith's film, who had planned to release the movie for Diwali 2018, rescheduled the release to Pongal 2019. In the two days, there were talks that this movie might be postponed to avoid a clash with Petta. Now, the makers have stated that the flick will release as planned before.

As a result, the industry is expecting the clash of Petta and Viswasam. However, the trade trackers are expecting there should be at least three days gaps between the releases of two movies so that the business is not affected much.

Petta is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan and Simran are in key roles in the flick, which is an action masala film.

On the other hand, Sathyajyothi Films is funding Viswasam, which has Nayanthara in the female lead. It is an action film directed by Siruthai Siva.