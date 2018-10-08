Rajinikanth's Petta is the latest movie to have failed to protect its content as a video and couple of movie stills from upcoming movie have been leaked online. And what left the makers fuming is that film crew and some media houses too shared it.

Director Karthik Subbaraj took Twitter to share his unhappiness over the development. "Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news... Completely Unethical..[sic]" he posted.

A few pictures and clipping spot were leaked online. Further, a look of Rajinikanth had also hit the internet. The leaked content had gone viral as people showered good words about the superstar's film.

Currently, the shooting of Petta is underway in Varanasi where the crew is filming an important portion of the film. It is reported that Rajini's flashback portion is being filmed and in on of the pictures Trisha Krishnan and Sasikumar, who will be seen in a cameo, were also seen.

The makers want to complete the shooting by the end of October.

Petta is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has directed movies like Jigarthanda and Pizza. Yesteryear actress Simran will be seen as one of the female leads and Vijay Sethupathi enacts an important character, while Bobby Simha, Sananth Reddy, Nawazuddin Siddique, Megha Akash and others are in the supporting roles.

These days, it is common to see the photos and videos of big-banner movies being leaked online. Even SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series was not an exception.